Jail term, fine for sale & bursting of firecrackers in Delhi: Minister

Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday said that manufacturing, storing, and selling firecrackers in the national capital is a punishable offence and would attract a fine of up to ₹5,000 and three years in jail.

News agency PTI, quoting the minister, said that purchasing and bursting of firecrackers would also be punishable by a ₹200 fine and six-month jail term.

These measures are aimed at curbing air pollution during the festive season when air quality deteriorates significantly.

The Delhi government had banned manufacturing, selling, storing and bursting of firecrackers on September 7.

