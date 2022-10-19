Home / Cities / Delhi News / Jail term, fine for sale & bursting of firecrackers in Delhi: Minister

Jail term, fine for sale & bursting of firecrackers in Delhi: Minister

delhi news
Updated on Oct 19, 2022 03:05 PM IST

These measures are aimed at curbing air pollution during the festive season when air quality deteriorates significantly.

Representational image
Representational image
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday said that manufacturing, storing, and selling firecrackers in the national capital is a punishable offence and would attract a fine of up to 5,000 and three years in jail.

News agency PTI, quoting the minister, said that purchasing and bursting of firecrackers would also be punishable by a 200 fine and six-month jail term.

These measures are aimed at curbing air pollution during the festive season when air quality deteriorates significantly.

The Delhi government had banned manufacturing, selling, storing and bursting of firecrackers on September 7.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
gopal rai
gopal rai

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 19, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out