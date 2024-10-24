Menu Explore
Mazhar Asif appointed as new Jamia V-C

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 25, 2024 05:20 AM IST

The appointment of Asif, who is currently a professor at the Centre for Persian & Central Asian Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University, comes almost a year after the former V-C, Najma Akhtar, vacated the office

The President has appointed Mazhar Asif as the 16th vice-chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), a letter from the Union education ministry on Thursday said.

Mazhar Asif (HT PHOTO)
Mazhar Asif (HT PHOTO)

The appointment of Asif, who is currently a professor at the Centre for Persian & Central Asian Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University, comes almost a year after the former V-C, Najma Akhtar, vacated the office.

Akhtar’s term had ended on November 12, 2023, following which Eqbal Hussain, the then pro-V-C of JMI, had taken over as the officiating V-C. However, following a Delhi High Court order which nullified Hussain’s appointments as the pro-V-C and subsequently as the officiating V-C, Mohammad Shakeel had taken over the office on May 22, 2024, till the appointment of the new V-C.

In its letter, the education ministry said, “…In exercise of powers conferred under Statutes of Jamia MiIIia Islamia Act, 1988, the President of India, in her capacity as the Visitor of the JMI, has been pleased to appoint Prof Mazhar Asif, School of Languages, JNU, New Delhi as the Vice Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia for a period of five years from the date on which he enters upon his office or until he attains the age of 70 years, whichever is earlier.”

The date on which Asif will take over the office is yet to be confirmed, a JMI official said.

Asif was earlier the dean of School of Language Literature and Culture Studies (2021-2023) and the chairman of the National Education Policy (NEP) Implementation committee of JNU.

