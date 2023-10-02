MCD to initiate 10.7cr revamp of Naini Lake in north Delhi

The Naini Lake, a small waterbody located in residential Model Town in north Delhi, is set for a major revamp under a ₹10.7 crore project by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), officials aware of the redevelopment project said. Officials said that groundwater will be utilised to rejuvenate Naini Lake. (HT Photo)

The civic body on Saturday invited bids for the revamp of the lake, which will also include horticulture landscaping, a provision for musical fountains, and lighting, senior officials said, adding that the project is expected to be completed in a year’s time.

“We plan to undertake the desilting of the lakebed. Currently, the lake is fed by borewells using groundwater, but we will be making arrangement to bring treated water from Delhi Jal Board’s Coronation Pillar sewage treatment plant (STP) in Timarpur to supply water for this lake,” said a senior MCD official from Keshavpuram zone, where the waterbody is located.

The official added that while in ideal situation, the waterbody should be recharging the groundwater levels, but the reverse is possible in the case of Naini Lake. Three pumps are being used to supply groundwater to sustain the water levels.

Naini Lake, a small lake right in the middle of a residential area in Model Town, is spread over an area of 6.5 acres. The lake has survived multiple attempts bygovernment agenciesto turn it into a park since the 1960s and was also at the centre of a citizens’ movement — Save Naini Campaign in 2015 — which aimed at restoring the lake.

Besides the supply of groundwater, the civic body will also be undertaking beautification of the lake area with addition of 7,000 new species of plants, new walkways, designer boundary walls, benches, musical fountains and basic infrastructure such as the peripheral stormwater drain, officials said.

The rejuvenation of Naini Lake is part of the ₹99.35 crore project to revive and develop 38 waterbodies maintained by MCD and DJB in the national capital, under the central government-funded Amrit Sarovar mission.

A state high powered steering committee (SHPSC), under the chairmanship of the chief secretary, had accepted 18 projects of DJB and 20 projects of MCD under this scheme in June last year.

Experts, meanwhile, suggest that such projects may not be needed for natural rejuvenation of waterbodies.

Diwan Singh, environmentalist who has campaigned for rejuvenation of the Yamuna and other waterbodies in the Capital, said that focus should be on channelising the rainwater from the catchment area and ensuring that clean water is put in the lake.

“STP water should be used for horticultural purposes instead of a recharge system like for this lake. I am also against using musical fountains and such additions which disturb the ecology. Focus should be on conserving the woodland around the lake and ensuring the synergy with aquatic life and local biodiversity,” he said.

