Microsoft outage: Pvt health care impacted briefly but govt facilities unaffected in Delhi

Healthcare services in the Capital were impacted by the global Microsoft outage prompting affected hospitals to switch to manual mode for record-keeping and other related work as back-up, people aware of the matter said. We had to switch to manual processes to service our patients as an alternative mechanism. After implementing the recovery process provided by CrowdStrike, our systems have been fully restored, and we have resumed regular operations, said Max Healthcare. (Bloomberg)

“CrowdStrike is an endpoint antivirus system deployed on computer systems at Max Healthcare. Due to an outage of Crowdstrike around 10am today (July 19), many of our software applications used for patient care and other processes were impacted,” said a company spokesperson for Max Healthcare, in a written statement. The staff switched to manually documenting information.

“We had to switch to manual processes to service our patients as an alternative mechanism. After implementing the recovery process provided by CrowdStrike, our systems have been fully restored, and we have resumed regular operations,” added the statement.

Hospitals such as Fortis Healthcare and Indraprastha Apollo also faced glitches briefly.

“We are aware of the recent global CrowdStrike outage that resulted in BSOD on MS Windows for many subscribers. At Fortis, we experienced a brief interruption in our diagnostic services, which was managed efficiently. Our systems continue to run normally, and we have conducted thorough checks to verify this,” the statement from Fortis Healthcare read.

A person familiar with the development in Apollo, said, on condition of anonymity, “There was some trouble initially with a few departments getting impacted but things were back to normal soon.”

Most prominent government hospitals and standalone pathology and imaging laboratories, however, did not face many problems as they did not use Microsoft Cloud. “We use our local servers... Everything is working fine and our patient care services have not been adversely impacted by this,” said Rima Dada, media communications in-charge of the central government-run All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi.

Safdarjung Hospital spokesperson, Poonam Dhanda, also said that the hospital operations were not hampered in any way because of the outage. “The servers are maintained by the National Informatics Centre. There was no glitch, and everything — e-office and e-mail, etc., — have been working fine,” she said.