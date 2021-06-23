Monsoon to evade Delhi for another week, says IMD

Delhi will have to wait another week before monsoon can officially hit the national Capital, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre, said, “Further progress of monsoon is unlikely in the remaining parts of the country, including in Delhi for the next seven days at least.”

Srivastava said that till monsoon showers arrive in Delhi, Delhiites will have to continue to bear with the sultry weather.

Monsoon has so far covered most parts of the country except parts of Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana and Punjab. “The salient feature of the monsoon in 2021 is its progress to eastern, central and adjoining northwest India earlier than normal (up to 7-10 days). However, further progress over the remaining parts of the country is unlikely during the next seven days,” IMD said.

The northern limit monsoon continues to pass through Barmer, Bhilwara, Dholpur, Aligarh, Meerut, Ambala and Amritsar. There is 37% excess rains over the country till Monday—76% excess over northwest India; 58% excess over central India; 24% excess over south peninsula and 13% excess over east and northeast India.

Normally, the monsoon reaches Delhi by June 27 and covers the entire country by July 8.

Last year, the wind system had reached Delhi on June 25 and covered the entire country by June 29, according to Skymet Weather, a private forecasting agency.

Mahesh Palawat from Skymet Weather said chances are that Delhi will get monsoonal showers only around June end.

