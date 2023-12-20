close_game
Need to be alert but no need to panic: Mandaviya after review meeting amid rise in Covid cases

PTI |
Dec 20, 2023 11:56 AM IST

Need to be alert but no need to panic: Mandaviya after review meeting amid rise in Covid cases

Assuring the states of receiving all support from the Centre, he said, "We need to be on the alert but there is no need to panic."

It is important to be prepared with mock drills of hospital preparedness, increased surveillance and effective communication with people, the minister said.

The health minister stressed on holding mock drills in all hospitals once every three months and urged states to ensure preventive measures are taken during the winter season ahead of festivities.

"There should be no laxity in our preparedness. Health is not an area for any politics. The Union Health Ministry is available for every support," Mandaviya said, adding that it was time to work together in a "whole-of-government" approach.

Mandaviya held the review meeting virtually with health ministers and additional chief principal secretaries (Health) of all states and Union Territories. Representatives of Union ministries and departments concerned also attended the meeting.

