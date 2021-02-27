NGT directs Delhi Jal Board to ensure supply of treated water in public parks
The National Green Tribunal has directed the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to ensure supply of treated water with adequate pressure in public parks and to stop groundwater extraction for gardening.
A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Adarsh Kumar Goel said steps are reported to have been taken, the matter needs to be taken forward to ensure that freshwater is not used for gardening in public parks by the DDA and the South Delhi Municipal Corporation.
"The DJB may ensure supply of such treated water with adequate pressure and wherever piped supply is not available, supply may be ensured by tankers," the bench said.
"DPCC may monitor similar action by other agencies in Delhi owning parks and by bulk users, including other Municipal Corporations for adopting a similar course of action to save drinking water for drinking purposes to fulfil the basic need of maximum people. This may be overseen by the Secretary, Environment, Delhi," it said.
The tribunal had earlier prohibited Delhi Development Authority (DDA), South Delhi Municipal Corporation and DJB from using freshwater for gardening purposes.
The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by retired Rear Admiral A P Revi seeking execution of the 2017 order directing the DDA/MCD that treated sewage water, supplied by the DJB, be used for gardening instead of freshwater.
The counsel for DJB had earlier told the bench that there was a sewage treatment plant in Vasant Kunj in south Delhi from where treated sewage water can be provided to the residents for the purpose.
Revi had sought directions for the supply of treated sewage water in Vasant Kunj for gardening and other purposes so that they do not have to use freshwater.
The plea had said that treated water should be used for the maintenance of greenery in the Vasant Kunj area.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NGT directs Delhi Jal Board to ensure supply of treated water in public parks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AAP, BJP and Congress gear up for Delhi MCD by-polls tomorrow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Cop said he didn’t see any blood’, alleges woman whose stalkers stabbed brother
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
1 found dead at factory fire site in Delhi’s Pratap Nagar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
9-year-old girl kidnapped, killed in east Delhi village
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Business of liquor needs a major detox
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi sees 256 fresh Covid cases, highest single day spike in 35 days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi: 55-year-old mowed down by speeding car in Vasant Vihar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhiwale: For him, waste is wealth
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi airport’s Terminal 1 likely to be reopened from March 25
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No gunshot wounds on man who died during R-Day : Delhi, UP cops tell Delhi HC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi sees 256 fresh Covid cases, highest single day spike in 35 days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Winds keep Delhi mercury from breaking February record, temperature to dip this weekend
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Minor girl kidnapped from near Kalyanpuri three days ago murdered, body found in Modinagar fields
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi govt warns clubs, hotels against using liquor bottles without 2D bar-code
- The move comes after it was found during an inspection that bars at some establishments were using liquor and beer bottles which did not have 2D bar-code and those that were not readable.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox