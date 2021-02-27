IND USA
The petition, filed through advocates Vrinda Grover and Soutik Banerjee, has sought a court-monitored SIT probe into the death of the young farmer.(AP file photo)
delhi news

No gunshot wounds on man who died during R-Day : Delhi, UP cops tell Delhi HC

The police of the two states have made the submission based on the post-mortem and X-Ray reports, given by the District Hospital at Rampur in UP, which prima facie states that “there was no gunshot injury in the body of the deceased”.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:27 AM IST

The Delhi and Uttar Pradesh police on Friday told the Delhi high court that the 25-year-old farmer, who died after his tractor overturned during the protesting farmers’ tractor rally on Republic Day, had not suffered any gunshot wounds.

The police of the two states have made the submission based on the post-mortem and X-Ray reports, given by the District Hospital at Rampur in UP, which prima facie states that “there was no gunshot injury in the body of the deceased”.

The report by the police of the two states comes on a plea by the deceased farmer’s — Navreet Singh— grandfather that had contended that his grandson had sustained a gunshot injury to his head.

The police said that according to the post-mortem report, the young farmer died due to a head injury as a result of the accident .

The Delhi Police, represented by Delhi government standing counsel Rahul Mehra and advocate Chaitanya Gosain, has also relied upon the footage collected from CCTV cameras located at the incident spot on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg -- where the young farmer died — and said that the man was driving the tractor at high speed and the vehicle overturned after hitting some barricades.

It said that the footage also shows that the police personnel were running away from the speeding tractor and that none of them fired upon the vehicle or the driver.

The Delhi Police has also said that CCTV footage further indicates that the protestors did not take the injured Navreet Singh to any nearby hospital and instead they attacked the ambulances that reached the site after hearing about the accident. They kept the body on the road for five hours and then spread rumours that he was killed in police firing.

The UP police, in its status report, have stated that no FIR has been registered by it in connection with the death as claimed by the petitioner.

“It is further submitted that the videography of the post-mortem or original X-Ray plates — which are medico-legal documents — cannot be given to the family of the deceased by the medical department,” it has said in its report.

The petition, filed through advocates Vrinda Grover and Soutik Banerjee, has sought a court-monitored SIT probe into the death of the young farmer.

The high court on Friday listed the matter for further hearing on March 4.

