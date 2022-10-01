Home / Cities / Delhi News / No PUC, no fuel: Delhi govt on petrol, diesel sale after Diwali

No PUC, no fuel: Delhi govt on petrol, diesel sale after Diwali

delhi news
Published on Oct 01, 2022 01:47 PM IST

Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government decided that petrol and diesel will not be provided without PUC (pollution under control) certificate at petrol pumps from October 25.

New Delhi: The decision was taken at meeting of officials from environment, transport and traffic departments convened on September 29. (Representative Image/HT File)
New Delhi: The decision was taken at meeting of officials from environment, transport and traffic departments convened on September 29. (Representative Image/HT File)
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Kunal Gaurav

In a bid to curb vehicular pollution in the national capital region, the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government has decided to prohibit sale of petrol and diesel at refueling stations to those without PUC (pollution under control) certificate. Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai said on Saturday said that a notification in this regard will also be issued soon.

Addressing a press conference, Rai said that the decision was taken at meeting of officials from environment, transport and traffic departments convened on September 29 to discuss the implementation and modalities of the plan.

“Vehicular emission is one of the key contributors to rising pollution in Delhi. It is imperative to reduce it so it has been decided that from October 25 petrol, diesel will not be provided at petrol pumps without PUC certificate of the vehicle,” Rai said, as quoted by PTI.

The Delhi government will also launch its 24x7 war room on October 3 aimed at combating pollution and ensuring effective and serious implementation of amended Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), the minister added. The war room will monitor violations and redress complaints and grievances.

GRAP is a set of measures followed to tackle air pollution in Delhi and adjoining areas according to the severity of the situation. 

The revised GRAP came into force from Saturday as the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) decided to implement the precautionary measures early this time to prevent deterioration in air quality.

GRAP has now been classified under four different stages of adverse air quality in Delhi: Stage I - 'Poor', if the Air Quality Index (AQI) is from 201-300; Stage II - 'Very Poor' if AQI ranges from 301-400; Stage III - 'Severe', if AQI is 401-450; and Stage IV - 'Severe Plus', if the AQI is above 450).

Sudden inspections will be conducted at construction sites from October 6 as part of the government's anti-dust campaign.

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
arvind kejriwal aam aadmi party gopal rai air pollution + 2 more
arvind kejriwal aam aadmi party gopal rai air pollution + 1 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 01, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out