Out of Covaxin, 125 Delhi government jab centres for 18-44 age group to be shut

Around 125 centres of the Delhi government that administer the Covaxin vaccine to beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group have run out of stock and will resume the inoculation drive only after stocks are replenished, the government said on Tuesday.

“So far, we received around 550,000 vaccine doses – 150,000 Covaxin and 400,000 Covishield – for the 18-44 age group. Of the total doses received, 330,000 doses have been used. Currently, we have around 219,000 doses in stock and all of them are Covishield. Going by the current rate of beneficiary turnout, the Covishield stock should last three more days. Also, 266,690 doses of Covishield are likely to arrive in Delhi today (Tuesday). That should last for another six days,” said AAP MLA Atishi, in the government’s live-streamed bulletin on vaccination, adding: “However, more than 125 centres that offer Covaxin will be closed now. They are out of stock.”

It was not clear if the vaccine deliveries she mentioned included those to private hospitals or also overlapped with the quota for 45-plus -- Centre typically ships doses only for the older age groups with remaining being procured directly.

By Tuesday evening, 18 government-run centres in the city that offered Covaxin were already fully booked for Wednesday, as per the government’s CoWin system. Delhi government officials on Tuesday could not specifically say when the next batch of Covaxin would arrive for the 18-44 age group.

Atishi further said for the health-care workers, frontline workers and people aged 45 years and above, the Covaxin stock should last for another five days and Covishield’s for 4 days.