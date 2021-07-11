Over 90% of Delhi police personnel fully vaccinated against Covid-19

The Delhi Police has fully vaccinated over 90 per cent of its staff against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) while nearly all personnel have been inoculated with the first dose, news agency ANI reported on Sunday.

Being at the forefront of combating the pandemic in the national capital, the Delhi Police has and continues to execute a range of duties such as ensuring adherence to lockdown and other restrictions and Covid-appropriate behaviour, awareness drives about the viral disease and also imposing challans (fines) for violations of any Covid norms. About a month ago, the force had announced setting up of district and thana-level committees for public healthcare management in view of the third wave of the pandemic in Delhi.

An official statement said it is important to focus on the safety of Covid-19 warriors and, hence, the Delhi Police has made arrangements for complete inoculation of its staff and their families. A total of 70 per cent of such family members have been fully vaccinated till now.

Twelve police personnel have, so far, lost the battle to the viral disease despite receiving both the doses, while the recovery rate among the vaccinated is over 99 per cent.

The personnel have also been motivated through webinars, text messages and circulars to get the jab. ANI reported that Balaji Srivastava, the newly appointed commissioner of the police force, interacted with the personnel and advised them to encourage their family members to get vaccinated as quickly as possible.

Dedicated centres have been set up for inoculating the police personnel and their families. A vaccination drive for the family members aged 18-45 years has also been launched at these centres by the Delhi Police. At the beginning of the second wave, two Covid care centres were set up by the police for its personnel and their families in Rohini and Shahdara districts.

Meanwhile, the authorities in Delhi have, so far, administered doses to as many as 8,817,257 beneficiaries against Covid-19. Of them, 6,766,972 have received the first dose, while the remaining 20,50,285 have received both the doses, according to the health department’s bulletin. On Saturday, 76 new cases and one more death were reported taking the caseload and death toll to 14,35,030 and 25,012, respectively. Active cases have declined to 792, while 14,09,226 have recovered from Covid-19 till now.

(With ANI inputs)