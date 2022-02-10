'91+% victims from Jan 12-Feb 9 had comorbid illness': Govt analysis of Delhi’s covid-19 deaths

Out of over 800 Covid-19 patients who succumbed to the infection between January 12 and February 9, the majority either suffered from heart conditions or renal ailments, an audit by the Delhi government showed, adding that nearly 50% were also either unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

The death audit by the health department of the Delhi government showed that between January 12 and February 9, when the Capital saw a surge in Covid-19 infections fuelled by the Omicron variant, 878 people died of Covid infection and out of these deaths, 802—nearly 91.34%--had serious co-morbid conditions. The remaining 11 people who died were accident victims and had tested positive during the course of their treatment and 18 were brought dead to the hospitals, government audit showed.

The data illustrates how people with particularly serious illnesses -- instead of more common lifestyle disease-linked comorbid conditions like diabetes and hypertension -- were at significantly more risk, providing crucial insight into the significantly different nature of the fifth Covid-19 wave in the capital.

Out of the 802 patients with co-morbidities, those with heart and renal ailments comprised the largest share of Covid deaths during this wave. Government data showed that 164 patients who died of the infection had a pre-existing heart condition and 152 had kidney diseases. Other critical co-morbidities that were seen among those who died of Covid infection in this period were patients with morbid obesity, Parkinson’s disease or HIV positive (164), lung diseases (100), liver diseases (70), cancer (63), tuberculosis (43) and neurological conditions (46). There were only around 47 Covid patients (5.35%) who died in this period but did not have any known co-morbidities, according to the data.

Senior government officials also said that nearly 50% of the dead were either unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. Officials said that the death data suggests that while the severity of Covid infections is relatively milder in the Omicron wave but those with co-morbid conditions are still at risk and need to take utmost precaution against infection.

“The infection and death count is decreasing now but the vulnerable sections need to continue taking utmost precautions. We would also urge people to get vaccinated because vaccines are proving to be a great protective shield. Even if people are getting infected, the severity among the vaccinated population is much less as compared to those who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated,” said a senior health official.

Health experts also agreed that a large share of those who died of Covid infection in this wave comprised those with pre-existing health conditions, multiple co-morbidities or those who were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

“Co-morbid conditions tend to aggravate any health condition, not just Covid. If your body is already vulnerable an infection tends to worsen your condition. This is the reason why the Covid infection tends to impact those with pre-existing medical conditions, more as compared to healthy individuals,” said Dr Jugal Kishore, head of the department of community medicine at Safdarjung Hospital.

