Petrol price in Delhi crosses century mark; sells at 100.21 per litre

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 07, 2021 08:28 AM IST

Petrol prices in the national capital soared above 100-mark after it was hiked by 35 paise on Tuesday. Following the revision in prices, it was selling at 100.21 per litre in Delhi, while diesel was being sold at 89.53 per litre.

Along with Delhi, the petrol price crossed the 100-mark in Kolkata as well. It was selling at 100.19 rupees per litre. Diesel price stood at 92.44 rupees per litre.

Since May 4, there is a continuous upward trend in fuel prices with few in between pauses. Petrol prices have increased by around 15 per cent so far in the year 2021.

The price of petrol has already crossed the century mark in Rajasthan, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Ladakh.

The rise in fuel prices comes in the backdrop of fluctuations in the global crude oil prices and foreign exchange rates. However, the most impacting factor in this has been the high rate of tax.

On Wednesday, Brent crude was up by 3 cents at $74.56 a barrel, after slumping more than 3% on Tuesday. US oil was up 7 cents at $73.44 a barrel, having declined by more than 2% in the previous session.

In Mumbai petrol was selling at 106.27, while diesel was being sold at 97.08 rupees per litre. In Chennai, petrol and diesel were selling at 101.1 and 94.08 per litre respectively.

