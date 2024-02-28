Restore volunteer posts, demands Delhi assembly

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government urged lieutenant governor VK Saxena to restore the services of 10,000 civil defense volunteers (CVDs) whose services were discontinued from October 31 last year after questions were raised on their regular engagement by officers. In the Delhi assembly session on Wednesday, minister Atishi highlighted the contributions of CVDs in ensuring the safety and security of women in public buses over the last nine years. (PTI)

In the Delhi assembly session on Wednesday, minister Atishi highlighted the contributions of CVDs in ensuring the safety and security of women in public buses over the last nine years, while minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said officers have been given “special instructions” to impede the policies of the Kejriwal government, as they have “the blessings of the Bharatiya Janata Party”.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The ministers apart from several MLAs spoke on a discussion initiated by AAP MLA Madan Lal demanding that the services of the civil defence volunteers be reinstated.

“For the past nine years, bus marshals have consistently provided an opportunity for the women to travel on buses with safety. Many times, they have saved them from criminals... In January 2023, the same officials who initiated this scheme, released funds for it... started questioning it,” Atishi said, asking if a CCTV camera could replace the role played by a bus marshal.

Delhi government’s revenue and finance department had raised objections on the engagement of the CVDs as bus marshals saying that as per the Civil Defence Act, the CVDs can be called in as volunteers during natural disasters or calamities, and cannot be engaged regularly. It ultimately led to the discontinuation of the services of the CVDs engaged as bus marshals from October 31, 2023.

HT reached out to the LG secretariat which did not respond to queries seeking comments.

Leader of the Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri demanded that the AAP government should ensure that along with CVDs, home guards, teachers, sanitation workers, and all contract employees working in the Delhi government be regularised. “CM Arvind Kejriwal himself recommended the dismissal of bus marshals due to failure to fulfill the appointment conditions. They should be reinstated immediately. These employees are not being paid the minimum wage announced by the Delhi government,” Bidhuri said.