SC gives AAP till June 15 to vacate HQ, says land to expand HC infra

The Supreme Court on Monday gave the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) time till June 15 this year to vacate a building being used by the party as its political headquarters at Delhi’s Rouse Avenue, noting that the plot of land was allotted and required for expanding judicial infrastructure for Delhi’s district judiciary. The top court allowed the party to approach the Centre’s Land & Development Office (L&DO) for allotment of a different land for its offices. (HT PHOTO)

“In view of the impending general elections, we grant time until June 15, 2024, to vacate the premises so that land allotted to expand the district judiciary’s footprint can be utilised on an expeditious basis,” directed a bench, headed by the Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud.

The bench, also comprising justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, observed that AAP has “no lawful right to continue on the land” after its allotment to the Delhi high court for upgrading the district judiciary’s infrastructure.

At the same time, the bench acknowledged the AAP’s concerns regarding the allotment of an alternative plot in the national capital to run its political affairs. It allowed the party to approach the Centre’s Land & Development Office (L&DO) for allotment of a different land for its offices.

“We would request the L&DO to process the application in accordance with the law and communicate its decision within a period of four weeks,” the bench said in its order.

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for the ruling party in Delhi, submitted that AAP is one of the six national parties in the country but was yet to be allotted a plot for its office. Singhvi pointed out that the party had proposed an alternate site in far-away Badarpur instead of central Delhi like other national parties.

The bench told Singhvi that it does not want courts to be used for securing an allotment of land even as it granted the party permission to approach the L&DO for a new land allotment on the stipulation that the request be processed within four weeks.

Earlier, solicitor general Tushar Mehta, representing the central government, had objected to AAP putting a condition that the party would vacate the land after getting an alternative plot.

Responding to the court’s order, AAP’s chief spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said the party respects the Supreme Court’s order.

“We respect the order of the Supreme Court. The court has also directed the L&DO to allot land to AAP. We hope BJP does not do any regressive and negative politics and allot us the land in the same location as other national parties,” Kakkar told the media.

On February 13, the top court voiced disapproval of the fact that AAP’s political headquarters was reportedly constructed on “encroached land” that was first allotted to the Delhi high court.

“No one can take law into their own hands... How can a political party sit tight on that (land)? The unencumbered possession must be given back to the high court,” the bench said on the day, cautioning the counsel appearing for the Delhi government that the land must be returned to the high court.