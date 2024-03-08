Spring fever: Flower fest in heart of city this weekend

The Capital is all set to host a flower festival this weekend — organised by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) — when 14,000 varieties of flowering plants across 35 categories, along with ornate floral patterns and exhibits, will be on display in the heart of the city. The flower festival, to be held at Connaught Place’s Central Park, will be officially opened by LG VK Saxena on Saturday. (Raj k Raj/HT photos)

The festival will be held at Connaught Place, and will be inaugurated by lieutenant governor (LG) VK Saxena on Saturday at 10am. The visitors will also be able to purchase gardening materials, plants and accessories, the civic body said, adding that entry to the festival will be free.

Officials said that the festival is part of the ongoing series of spring celebrations and comes after the tulip and rose festivals.

“We witnessed very high footfalls when the flower festival was first held ahead of G20 meetings last year. Now we are making it an annual event. Visitors will be able to see floral animals, giant flower pyramids, vertical cylinders and other floral structures featuring flowers in full bloom,” said Jitender Dabas, director, horticulture (north), NDMC.

The festival space in the central park has been divided into 18 sections, and entry will be from Gate No 3 near the Rajiv Chowk Metro station, the official added.

He said that 35 seasonal flowers will be featured in the park including dahlia, petunia, pansy, salvia, and marigold, along with colorful floral boards, tray gardens, hanging baskets and terrariums.

“In the centre of the park there will be a musical fountain with colorful lighting in the evening,” the official added. The official added that the festival had received 150,000 visitors in its last edition.

Dabas said that the sale section of the flower festival will have various outlets for nursery plants, bonsai, gardening machinery etc.

The festival will be accompanied by “Music in the Park” at Nehru Park on Saturday at 5.30pm, the NDMC official said