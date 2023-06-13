Home / Cities / Delhi News / 3 minors apprehended for sexually assaulting 2 boys

3 minors apprehended for sexually assaulting 2 boys

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 13, 2023 11:57 PM IST

Police said one of the minors sexually assaulted the boys on Saturday night, while the other two recorded the act on their mobile phones

Three minors were apprehended on Monday in connection to a case of alleged sexual assault of two boys, aged 10 and 12, in east Delhi’s New Ashok Nagar, police said on Tuesday.

The three, aged between 10 and 15 years, were booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, police said. (HT Photo)

Police said one of the minors sexually assaulted the boys on Saturday night, while the other two recorded the act on their mobile phones. The three, aged between 10 and 15 years, were booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, police said.

According to available information, the victims belonged to the same neighbourhood as the accused. On Saturday night, the victims, who are friends, went to feed community dogs near their home when they were forcibly led to an isolated spot in a park and sexually assaulted by one minor, while the other two filmed the act, said Amrutha Guguloth, deputy commissioner of police (east).

“We apprehended the three boys from their neighbourhood, soon after the crime was brought to our notice. We have registered a case of unnatural offences, criminal act done by several persons with a common intention, and under the Pocso Act,” said Guguloth. The videos of the alleged sexual assault were also recovered, police said.

While the victims informed their parents after returning home, the case came to light only on Monday after the fathers of one of the boys filed a complaint. It was not known why the crime was reported after almost two days.

Meanwhile, the victim boys underwent medical examination and counselling, said the DCP, adding that they were doing fine. The accused will now be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB), the officer said.

sexual assault east delhi
