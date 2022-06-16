Thundershowers expected in Delhi, mercury to settle around 39 degrees Celsius
Delhi’s air quality was in the moderate category on Thursday morning as light to moderate thundershowers are expected in the evening while the mercury is likely to settle around 39 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature is expected to be 30 degrees Celsius compared to 29.4 degree Celsius on Wednesday. On Wednesday, the mercury went up to 42.2 degree Celsius
According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the hourly Air Quality Index (AQI) was 153 at 7 am. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.
On Wednesday, monitoring agency System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (Safar) said AQI indicated “upper end of moderate” air quality with PM10 as primary pollutant. “Dust (size > 2.5 micrometer) contributes ~ 76% to PM10.”
It said the peak wind speed is likely to be ~ 24 km/h and cause moderate dispersion for the next three days and AQI is likely to be within moderate or lower end of poor. “High temperature (> 41°C) and mixing layer height (~ 3-4 km) maintains strong ventilation by convection improving air quality.”
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
-
Thane Police website hacked over Prophet remarks controversy restored
The hackers claimed to be supporters of an Islamic group. Following the hacking, a message popped up on the website, allegedly from the hackers in which they demanded an immediate apology to “Muslims all over the world”.
