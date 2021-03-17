IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Two dead after 2 shooting incidents in Adarsh Nagar
There has been a spate of shooting incidents in the city of late. At least four firing incidents were reported between Friday and Sunday from different areas in north-east Delhi.(HT Archive)
There has been a spate of shooting incidents in the city of late. At least four firing incidents were reported between Friday and Sunday from different areas in north-east Delhi.(HT Archive)
delhi news

Two dead after 2 shooting incidents in Adarsh Nagar

  • While one person was arrested in the first case, the murder of a 32-year-old man in Azadpur village on Monday evening, the police are still working on clues in the CA’s murder, reported on Tuesday morning.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 09:01 AM IST

Two men, one of them a 45-year-old chartered accountant, were shot dead in two separate firing incidents reported between Monday evening and Tuesday morning at two different places under the jurisdiction of north-west Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar police station.

While one person was arrested in the first case, the murder of a 32-year-old man in Azadpur village on Monday evening, the police are still working on clues in the CA’s murder, reported on Tuesday morning.

There has been a spate of shooting incidents in the city of late. At least four firing incidents were reported between Friday and Sunday from different areas in north-east Delhi. One person was killed, and four others were injured in those shootings. Two back-to-back separate firing incidents took place within an hour at two different places falling under the territorial jurisdiction of the Defence Colony police station last Wednesday. A BSES contractual driver and a policeman were injured in those incidents. The attackers in both the cases were arrested.

Recounting the latest incident, police said CA Anil Aggarwal lived with his wife and two children in a rented flat in Majlis Park near Azadpur. The family owns a property on Mahatma Gandhi Road that is less than a kilometre away from their home. A four-storey building is being constructed there and Aggarwal’s murder took place at the under-construction site, the police said.

A police officer, who did not want to be named, said on Tuesday, around 10am, Aggarwal and his wife had gone to inspect the construction site. Aggarwal was speaking to a worker on the ground floor, when an unidentified man arrived there on a scooter. “The man was wearing a helmet. He came inside and shot Aggarwal from close range in the presence of his wife and the worker. The bullet hit Aggarwal in the neck and he collapsed. The attacker immediately fled on the scooter,” said the officer, adding that the scooter was later found to be stolen from central Delhi’s Patel Nagar on February 7.

Deputy commissioner of police (north-west) Usha Rangnani said the police control room was informed about the firing and a team was rushed to the crime scene. The injured man was shifted to a nearby private hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

“We have registered a case of murder and are probing it from all possible angles. Multiple teams are working on the case. All necessary evidence has been collected from the scene of crime, after proper inspection. CCTV footage has been procured and is being analysed. We have some vital clues and various teams are working on them,” said Rangnani.

Police officers associated with the case suspect the possibility of a contract killing as the scooter used in the crime was a stolen one. “Personal enmity and financial dispute are also being looked into,” said another police officer, requesting anonymity.

Nearly 16 hours before the CA’s murder, a 32-year-old man, identified as Suresh alias Banwari, was shot dead by a group of four persons outside his home in Azadpur village. The crime took place around 6pm Monday and Banwari sustained at least six gunshot wounds. The prime suspect, identified as Rajnish alias Raja, 21, was arrested on Tuesday, the police said.

Police said Banwari, who had a criminal background, was standing outside his home when four persons arrived there and fired on him. Banwari sustained gunshot wounds to the chest and head. He was rushed to Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

A case of murder was registered. Raja was caught following searches at his possible hideouts, the police said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi crime news
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Overall on Tuesday, 38,437 shots of the vaccine were administered. Of these, 27,123 were the first doses, while the rest were the second, thus completing their vaccination against the infection.(Bloomberg)
Overall on Tuesday, 38,437 shots of the vaccine were administered. Of these, 27,123 were the first doses, while the rest were the second, thus completing their vaccination against the infection.(Bloomberg)
health

38k get covid-19 vaccine jabs in Capital; Experts call for more inoculations

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 09:07 AM IST
  • There was a low turnout on the first day that the drive was opened up for the general public — around 6,100 turned up — due to confusions about the processes and problems faced with the government’s CoWIN portal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
There has been a spate of shooting incidents in the city of late. At least four firing incidents were reported between Friday and Sunday from different areas in north-east Delhi.(HT Archive)
There has been a spate of shooting incidents in the city of late. At least four firing incidents were reported between Friday and Sunday from different areas in north-east Delhi.(HT Archive)
delhi news

Two dead after 2 shooting incidents in Adarsh Nagar

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 09:01 AM IST
  • While one person was arrested in the first case, the murder of a 32-year-old man in Azadpur village on Monday evening, the police are still working on clues in the CA’s murder, reported on Tuesday morning.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(From left) Delhi L-G Anil Baijal, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and assembly speaker Ram Niwas Goel.( Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
(From left) Delhi L-G Anil Baijal, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and assembly speaker Ram Niwas Goel.( Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

Was showdown over assembly panels a precursor to standoff?

By Sweta Goswami, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 08:49 AM IST
  • The Union home ministry on Monday introduced a bill in Lok Sabha to amend the government of National Capital Territory act (GNCTD Act).
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers at Delhi-Ghazipur border, in Delhi on Tuesday, March 16. (ANI)
Farmers at Delhi-Ghazipur border, in Delhi on Tuesday, March 16. (ANI)
delhi news

Farmers’ protest: Traffic remains diverted at several Delhi borders

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 08:44 AM IST
For those coming to Delhi from Uttar Pradesh, Ghazipur border is closed. The traffic police advised them to take routes passing through Anand Vihar, DND, Loni DND and Apsara borders instead. Commuters can also take the Chilla border route
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (HT file)
Representational Image. (HT file)
delhi news

Delhi AQI continues to deteriorate, in very poor category today

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 08:29 AM IST
According to Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre’s System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) said that the air quality in the capital was going to remain in the poor to moderate category
READ FULL STORY
Close
The cook here fills his momos with a variety of chopped veggies, and paneer (you might ask the waiter to avoid the latter though, for the momos are superior without it).(Mayank Austen Soofi)
The cook here fills his momos with a variety of chopped veggies, and paneer (you might ask the waiter to avoid the latter though, for the momos are superior without it).(Mayank Austen Soofi)
delhi news

Delhiwale: Momos in Paharganj

By Mayank Austen Soofi, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 05:59 AM IST
  • Some of Delhi’s best vegetable momos are to be found in the backpackers’ district
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rai called the Bill a conspiracy to make an administrative mess in Delhi again.(HT Archive)
Rai called the Bill a conspiracy to make an administrative mess in Delhi again.(HT Archive)
delhi news

AAP heads to Jantar Mantar against Centre’s move to define L-G’s powers

By Abhishek Dey, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 05:33 AM IST
  • AAP said in a press statement that Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will be attending Wednesday’s protest at Jantar Mantar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Covid-19 hospitalisations inch up in Delhi, Capital adds 425 new infections

By Anonna Dutt, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:59 PM IST
Hospitalisations due to the coronavirus disease in the Delhi have increased over the past few weeks, concurrent with the rise in the number of daily infections in the city, with 659 people admitted to facilities in the city as on Tuesday, showed government data
READ FULL STORY
Close
Heavy traffic congestion near Indraprashtha metro station on Ring Road in New Delhi. ( Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)
Heavy traffic congestion near Indraprashtha metro station on Ring Road in New Delhi. ( Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)
delhi news

PWD told to stop revamp on Ring Road stretch

By Ashish Mishra, Soumya Pillai, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 08:39 AM IST
Senior forest department officials said the notice was issued after a complaint regarding digging and trenching on the stretch was forwarded to the south division from the west division, saying that work around the trees was damaging their roots.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Smoke billows from the Gazipur landfill site after a fire, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)
Smoke billows from the Gazipur landfill site after a fire, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)
delhi news

MCDs are failing to hit waste treatment targets at Delhi landfills: AAP

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 08:35 AM IST
While the AAP is in charge of the Delhi government, the BJP rules all three municipal corporations in the city, which are due to go to polls next year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A commuter crossing Vande Mataram Marg on a foggy morning in New Delhi. (Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)
A commuter crossing Vande Mataram Marg on a foggy morning in New Delhi. (Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)
delhi news

Air we breathe: Delhi tops list of most polluted capitals for 3rd year

By Soumya Pillai, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 05:05 AM IST
Delhi was also ranked the 10th most polluted of the 50 cities from where data was analysed. Of the top 30, 22 were located in India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Kejriwal orders release of pending funds to 12 state-funded DU colleges

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:58 PM IST
Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday ordered the release of pending funds, amounting to 28
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Two suspected hitmen arrested from Jaipur for multiple murders in Delhi

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:58 PM IST
The Delhi Police on Tuesday said it has arrested two suspected hitmen of Kala-Jathedi-Lawrence Bisnoi gang from Rajasthan’s Jaipur for their alleged involvement in multiple murders in Delhi-NCR in the recent past
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

In 24 hours: Chartered accountant gunned down in front of wife, another shot outside his house

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:57 PM IST
Two men, one of them a 45-year-old chartered accountant (CA), were shot dead in two separate firing incidents reported between Monday evening and Tuesday morning at two different places under the territorial jurisdiction of north-west Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar police station
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police personnel including women police stand guard during a demonstration(ANI Photo)
Police personnel including women police stand guard during a demonstration(ANI Photo)
delhi news

Why no women SHOs in Delhi: DCW to cops

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 01:59 AM IST
DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal also sought details of women officers who were posted as SHOs in the past one year and said the Delhi Police has been told to furnish the information by March 19.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP