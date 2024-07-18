Two held for robbery at Gandhi Nagar factory

NEW DELHI Deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara) Surendra Choudhary said that the accused were identified as Prince Kumar, 24 and Vishal Kumar, 23, both residents of Gandhi Nagar. (Getty Images)

Two men were arrested for allegedly carrying out an armed robbery with their two associates at a factory in Shahdara’s Gandhi Nagar on Wednesday night, police said on Thursday.

Deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara) Surendra Choudhary said that the accused were identified as Prince Kumar, 24 and Vishal Kumar, 23, both residents of Gandhi Nagar.

Police said that on Wednesday night, their control room received a call at 10.13pm, in which the caller said that four persons with covered faces robbed them of ₹2 lakh after firing shots in the air.

Complainant Abhay Aggarwal said that around 9.45pm, the robbers entered the factory, one of them pulled out a small pistol and fired towards the ceiling. The accused then took the bag from the table and fled the spot.

“CCTV footage was obtained and analysed. One of the robbers was identified as Rakesh alias Prince. With the help of human intelligence, he was arrested from near his residence,” DCP Choudhary said.

During interrogation, the accused identified his associate as Vishal, who was found to be a repeat offender with a case of rape also registered against him. He was arrested from Gandhi Nagar on Thursday evening.