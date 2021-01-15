Covid-19 vaccine drive to start at 81 sites in Delhi tomorrow, CM to visit LNJP Hospital

Delhi is gearing up for Saturday’s vaccination drive against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), which will take place at 81 centres where the jabs will be administered to healthcare workers first. The exercise would kick off from the Delhi-government run Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital. Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will visit the hospital and inspect the vaccination drive and will be accompanied by Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain.

“Hon’ble CM Shri @ArvindKejriwal will visit the LNJP Hospital on Saturday, January 16 at 12 noon, to inspect the Covid vaccination drive of the Delhi government,” the Delhi chief minister’s office had tweeted.

The 81 centres where the vaccine will be administered include six central government-run facilities which are the Safdarjung Hospital, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Kalawati Saran Children's Hospital, Dr Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital and two Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) hospitals. The remaining 75 centres, spread across all the 11 districts of the national capital, include the GTB Hospital, Apollo Hospital, Max Hospital, Fortis Hospital and LNJP Hospital etc.

Also Read| India's Covid-19 vaccination drive to begin tomorrow

A senior official had told news agency PTI on Thursday that Serum Institute of India’s (SII) Covishield vaccine would be given at 75 centres while Bharat Biotech developed Covishield would be used at the remaining centres. Although there is no clarification regarding which six centres would give Covishield vaccines.

Hon'ble CM Shri @ArvindKejriwal will visit the LNJP Hospital on Saturday, January 16 at 12 noon, to inspect the COVID vaccination drive of the Delhi government. — CMO Delhi (@CMODelhi) January 15, 2021





Kejriwal had said on Thursday his government was fully prepared for the vaccine roll-out with more than 8,000 healthcare workers to be given doses every scheduled day. “The government has received in total 2.74 lakh doses of the vaccine so far from the Centre, which would be sufficient to cater to 1.2 lakh healthcare workers,” he had said while addressing a virtual press briefing. Kejriwal also said that each person would receive two doses and the Centre had provided 10 per cent extra stock in case of any mishaps.

The vaccine would be given four days every week on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. On Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, vaccines would not be administered as other regular vaccination work would be conducted.

Delhi registered 295 new cases of Covid-19 on Friday and 10 more deaths, which pushed the overall tally to nearly 632,000. Friday’s case count has been the lowest since May 9, 2020, health minister Jain said adding that the positivity rate dropped to an all-time low of 0.44 per cent. The tally now includes 2,795 active cases, 10,732 deaths and more than 618,000 recoveries.

(With agency inputs)