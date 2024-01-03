A 21-year-old woman returning from a New Year party was killed while two of her friends were injured when the allegedly speeding car they were travelling in flipped after hitting a tree along the Golf Course Road near Sector54, Gurugram, police said on Tuesday. 21-year-old killed after car rams tree in Gurugram

Police said the incident took place at around 6.30am on Monday, adding that the deceased woman was identified as Ananya Singh, a resident of Kalkaji Extension, who worked with a private firm in Delhi. According to police, Singh was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the incident and was thrown out of the car due to the impact, causing her serious head injuries. Singh was in the rear seat while two of her male friends were in the front seats of the Swift Dzire car bearing a Delhi registration number.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The injured men were identified as Siddharth Singhal, 24and , Ayan, 23 .

A senior police official said from preliminary investigation, it has surfaced that Singhal, who drove the car, was speeding and was also under the influence of alcohol due to which he lost control even as the car veered off the road, hit a divider and a tree at a high speed and flipped.

“Both the men sitting in the front seats were wearing seatbelts due to which they escaped with minor concussions and bruises. However, Singh was not wearing a seatbelt and was critically injured. Commuters alerted police control and had helped the injured people,” he said.

Police said the three were rushed to a nearby private hospital by paseersby but the woman died during treatment on Monday night.

Subhash Boken, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said both the injured men including the driver were served notices to appear for investigation on Wednesday. “We will quiz them to ascertain how the accident took place and then will take necessary action,” he added.

On the complaint of Singh’s father Prakash Singh, an FIR was registered against Singhal who was driving the car under section 279 (rash driving or riding in public way) and 337 (causing hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or personal safety of others) of Indian Penal Code at Sector 53 police station on Monday evening. On Tuesday, police invoked section 304A (causing death by negligence) in the FIR against the driver following the death of the woman.