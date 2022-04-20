4 die while cleaning a sewage tank in Haryana
- The deceased were identified by police as Surender Kumar (28), Mahender Singh (25) and Rajesh (26) of Budha Khera village and Rahul Kumar (27) of Hassangarh village in the district.
Four sanitation workers died after inhaling toxic gas while cleaning a sewage tank at Budha Khera village in Hisar’s Uklana on Tuesday evening, police said.
The deceased were identified by police as Surender Kumar (28), Mahender Singh (25) and Rajesh (26) of Budha Khera village and Rahul Kumar (27) of Hassangarh village in the district. Hisar police spokesman Vikas Kumar said senior police officials rushed to the spot after they received information about the deaths.
“The families of the victims have been informed and action will be taken after registering a first information report (FIR). Officials are in the process of registering an FIR. An ambulance has been rushed to the spot. The rescue operation has started to fish out the bodies,” Kumar added.
According to villagers, Surender went into the 50-feet deep manhole for maintenance work on Tuesday evening.
“When he did not return, Rahul Kumar climbed down. After the duo did not come out, the other two workers went down. When Surender fell unconscious inside after inhaling the toxic gases, others climbed down to save him and also died,” a villager said.
