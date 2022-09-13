Bomb threat at Gurugram hotel sparks panic, search underway
The police were immediately informed following which bomb disposal and dog squads reached the hotel and evacuated it, sources said.
A call about a bomb threat sparked panic at a hotel in Gurugram on Tuesday and a search is on to trace it, police said.
The call was received at Leela Hotel in the Ambiance Mall complex around 11:35 am. The police were immediately informed following which bomb disposal and dog squads reached the hotel and evacuated it, sources said.
A senior police officer said that the threat call to the hotel was made from a mobile number which was found switched off.
"The search is on and the police are trying to identify the caller," the official added.
(more information will follow shortly)
-
