gurugram news

Bus driver abducted, found dead in Delhi

A bus driver who was abducted from outside the warehouse of an e-commerce company in Bilaspur was found dead in his vehicle on Thursday near Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, said police
By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON AUG 27, 2021 11:59 PM IST

A bus driver who was abducted from outside the warehouse of an e-commerce company in Bilaspur was found dead in his vehicle on Thursday near Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, said police.

Police identified the victim as Raj Kumar from Aligarh who used to ferry employees of the warehouse.The bus was found by its Delhi-based owner Jaipal Solanki who tracked its GPS device that was online.

A case of kidnapping and murder was registered against unknown persons at Bilaspur police station based on Solank’s complaint, said police.

Kumar and the bus had gone missing on August 26, they added.

“The CCTV footage and GPS coordinates are being checked. We are probing the case,” said Subash Boken, spokesperson, Gurugram police.

