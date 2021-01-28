DTCP razes five colonies in Farrukhnagar
Acting on a complaint of illegal colony construction in Farrukhnagar, the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) on Thursday carried out demolition of five colonies in three villages of Farrukhnagar.
DTCP officials said that warehouses, residential houses and other structures were being constructed without requisite permissions. Officials said that in the last 15 days, they have resolved around 40 such complaints filed with the CM Window.
The enforcement team of the DTCP started razing the structures around 11am, deploying three earthmoving machines.
RS Bhath, district town planner, said that they demolished two under-construction warehouses, five under-construction houses and 50 plinths over 20 acres in Dhanawas, Patli and Hajipur. “Boundary walls and road network developed on this land was also demolished and the locals were told that construction without permission would not be tolerated. A large police team from Gurugram police supported us in this action,” said Bhath.
The department, meanwhile, said that apart from demolition drives, they are laying a special emphasis on resolving complaints filed at the CM Window. “We have resolved around 40 complaints pertaining to encroachments, illegal constructions, colony construction, excess construction and building plan violations lodged by city residents. These are being handled area wise,” said Ashish Sharma, assistant town planner, Gurugram.
Sharma said that a number of illegal guest houses have also been sealed upon complaints from residents. “We are also taking action against owners who violate building plans,” he added.
