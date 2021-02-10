Encroachments removed from Malibu Towne market
The enforcement team of the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) on Tuesday evening removed encroachments from the market of Malibu Towne residential society on Sohna Road. DTCP officials said that extensions in common areas, corridors and stairs, which were rampant in the market, were removed by their team and an inspection was also conducted on Wednesday.
RS Bhath, district town planner, enforcement, said that a wall constructed in front of the commercial complex was removed as it was constructed on the space meant for a service road. “The service road in front of a mall was cleared and the mall management was asked to remove the parking (lot) from the area reserved for the service road. The unauthorised kiosks running illegally in the shopping complex were also sealed,” Bhath said.
Earlier on Tuesday, the department also carried out a demolition drive in three colonies in Pataudi and demolished several houses, boundary walls and plinths.
In another drive, the enforcement team of the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) on Wednesday removed encroachments from a one-acre plot owned by the authority in Sector 41.
SK Rana, subdivisional engineer, HSVP, said that rooms, kiosks and other vends had been set up illegally on the land owned by the authority and these were removed. The authority has also sent a letter to the local police to keep a watch on the land so that encroachments do not crop up again, said Rana.
