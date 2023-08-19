News / Cities / Gurugram News / For ‘refusing physical relation’, man attacks live-in partner with screwdriver

For ‘refusing physical relation’, man attacks live-in partner with screwdriver

PTI |
Aug 19, 2023 03:30 PM IST

The accused allegedly forced to have physical relations, when refused, he allegedly struck his partner on the neck with a screwdriver.

A man was arrested here on Friday for allegedly attacking his live-in partner with a screwdriver leaving her badly injured in the process, police said.




The accused, identified as Uttar Pradesh native Shivam Kumar, was arrested from Gurugram's Rajiv Chowk and an FIR was registered on the matter at Sadar police station, they said.

The complainant (28), also a native of UP, alleged that Shivam forced her to have physical relations with him on Thursday. When she refused, he allegedly struck her on the neck with a screwdriver, the complainant said.

According to the complaint filed by the woman, she lived separately from her husband in a rented room in Gurugram where she met Shivam Kumar, a resident of Kannauj in UP.

“Soon after we began our live-in relationship, Shivam had physical relations with me on the pretext of marriage. Recently, I came to know that Shivam is married," the woman said in her complaint.

"On Thursday evening, he came on a bike and forced me to have physical relations with him again. When I refused, he got angry and hit me on my neck with a screwdriver and fled away,” she said.

The complainant added her neighbours rushed her to the hospital.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered and a team led by sub-inspector Sandeep Kumar, in-charge of Naharpur police chowki, arrested the accused, police said.

“The accused was arrested from Rajiv chowk today (Friday) and we are questioning him. He will be produced in a city court on tomorrow,” said Varun Dahiya, ACP (crime).

