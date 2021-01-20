Four key intersections to be made safer

As a part of the ongoing Road Safety Month initiatives, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has decided to redesign four key intersections — Sector 44 intersection, Bristol Chowk, Kanhai Chowk and Ambedkar Chowk — within a month, officials said.

While the GMDA will be executing basic infrastructure changes, such as marking pedestrian crossings, installing signage and widening the medians, at Bristol Chowk, Kanhai Chowk, and Ambedkar Chowk, the Sector 44 intersection is set for a complete overhaul.

Officials said that these intersections are among the most used, due to traffic from key roads converging at these points. At Bristol Chowk, traffic coming from the Golf Course Road, Gurgaon-Faridabad Road and MG Road converge, while at Kanhai Chowk, traffic coming from Huda City Centre, Golf Course Extension Road and St Thomas Marg converge. Ambedkar Chowk is the first crossing after Hero Honda Chowk for commuters travelling towards Dwarka Expressway, and the Sector 44 intersection is located near Huda City Centre, opposite the GMDA’s office, at the heart of the city.

Besides executing the basic infrastructure changes at the Sector 44 intersection, the GMDA plans to compact the intersection and align the stretches with the cycle tracks running parallel to the Netaji Subhash Marg, said officials.

“The width of the carriageways varies at each end, hence, the intersection is not aligned. In certain directions, especially for motorists, pedestrians, and cyclists, travelling between Kanhai Chowk and Huda City Centre, it takes commuters longer to cross the intersection. Further, the medians on all three sides end abruptly, leaving the central portion of the intersection exposed and vulnerable. Our aim is to extend the medians at all three sides in such a manner that the gap in the middle is reduced and there is an easy, swift and safe passage from all directions,” said a senior GMDA official privy to the matter.

The official said that a traffic island would also be incorporated into the design changes.

Currently, cyclists and pedestrians cross the intersections located along the 10-kilometre-long cycle track, between Subhash Chowk and Huda City Centre, by travelling on the main carriageway, without any safe or dedicated crossings.

“Road infrastructure redesigning is a fairly complicated process. We have to account for the flow of traffic along with keeping the safety parameters in place. Our top priority is to account for the safety of pedestrians and cyclists, and subsequently, design road infrastructure for public transport followed by motorists. We will start the redesigning process with the Sector 44 intersection,” said VS Kundu, chief executive officer (CEO) of GMDA.

Kundu said that after the redesign of the junctions, GMDA officials will spend the next few months creating awareness among daily users.

“Redesigning is only one aspect of the change. We also want to inculcate the habit of daily users to adhere to the new changes, pedestrian crossings, cycle lanes and road designs. Our role will not come to an end with the Road Safety Month, but will continue for the following months as well in regards with conducting awareness programs,” said Kundu.

Sarika Panda Bhatt, road-safety expert, Nagarro, said, “In any urban city, the maximum number of fatal crashes occurs at intersections or junctions. Hence, it is vital to redesign intersections and junctions in such a manner that all road users have the highest possible degree of safety. In this regard, introducing traffic signals, compacting intersections or junctions with proper signage and road markings, and constructing traffic islands is the best approach for safeguarding pedestrians, cyclists, and motorists.”