Four pose as police officers, rob woman of 1.5 lakh jewellery in Gurugram

Four pose as police officers, rob woman of 1.5 lakh jewellery in Gurugram

ByDebashish Karmakar
Nov 28, 2023 06:06 AM IST

Four suspects impersonated police officials and robbed a woman of her jewellery in Gurugram. The suspects stopped the auto-rickshaw she was travelling in and took her jewellery, replacing them with fake items. An FIR has been registered and the police are investigating the incident.

Four unidentified suspects were booked for allegedly impersonating police officials and intercepting a 49-year-old woman travelling in an auto-rickshaw to rob her of the jewellery that she was wearing, police officials aware of the matter said on Monday.

A screengrab of the CCTV footage showing the suspects. (HT Photo)
A screengrab of the CCTV footage showing the suspects. (HT Photo)

Police said the incident took place around 2.30pm on Sunday when the victim, Sunita Yadav, was travelling from her residence at Shanti Nagar in Sector-11 to Sector-4 to attend a religious event.

Investigators said that the four suspects, who were on two motorcycles and wearing helmets, stopped the auto-rickshaw on the busy main road of Sector-4. They asked Yadav not to wear the jewellery citing a fictitious chain snatching incident in the area.

They said that one of the suspects took the driver away from the spot and showed him a forged identity card of Haryana Police and threatened him to cooperate.

The woman put the items in her bag but one of the suspects said that he would check them. He took the mangalsutra and two bangles worth nearly 1.5 lakh from the woman, wrapped them in a white paper and handed them back to Yadav and left, police officials said.

Investigators said that the woman then checked the items and found that they were replaced with fake items.

On Yadav’s complaint, an FIR was registered under sections 370 (theft) and 420 (cheating) of Indian Penal Code at Sector-9A police station on Sunday night.

Subhash Boken, public relations officer of Gurugram Police, said that they have the CCTV footage of the suspects. “We are trying to ascertain their identities and arrest them,” he said.

