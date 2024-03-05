Ggm: 68-yr-old dead, 2 critically hurt after car swerves to avoid dog, rams tree

A 68-year-old woman was killed and two others were critically injured when their car rammed into a roadside tree after swerving to avoid a dog in Gurugram’s Sector 50, police officers said on Monday. The car after it rammed into a tree. (HT Photo)

The incident occurred near the main entrance of a township at 11.30pm on Saturday, they added. The deceased woman was identified Bina Singh, and the injured persons were identified as her son, Ashish Singh, 42, and his aunt. Ashish was driving the car while the women were in the rear seat. They were returning home to Ghaziabad after attending a wedding in Sector 50.

According to investigators, a community dog suddenly came before the car after which Ashish braked hard to avoid hitting it and colliding with other cars. “Ashish’s car veered off course and hit a roadside tree. Ashish and his aunt suffered multiple fractures but Bina suffered severe injuries in the head, chest, and abdomen,” said inspector Jitender Kumar, station house officer of the Sector 50 police station.

Passersby and security guards of the township immediately informed the police, after which a team arrived on the scene and rushed the three to a private hospital in Sector 51 where doctors pronounced Bina dead. “Ashish and his aunt were under treatment till Sunday and were later shifted to another private hospital in Ghaziabad by family members,” he added.

Bina’s body was handed over to the family after an autopsy on Sunday evening. An inquiry was also underway under Section 174 (police to inquire and report on suicide, etc) of the Code of Criminal Procedure but no foul play was suspected by any family member, said investigators.

This is the second accident in the city within a week involving a community dog. On February 25, two motorcyclists were killed and two others injured when their bikes collided after one of them tried to avoid hitting a dog on the Sohna-Faridabad Road.