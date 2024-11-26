Menu Explore
GMDA plans repairs on 80+kms of Gurugram roads

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 26, 2024 09:30 AM IST

These repair works will be completed in nine months from the date of allotment of work to responsible agencies

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) will soon commence special repairs on approximately 64 kilometres of master sector roads and 17.2 kilometres of service roads in Gurugram, following the allocation of tenders to various contractors, officials said on Monday. 

Tenders for five major road repair and upgrade projects were approved during a high-powered committee meeting chaired by Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini earlier this month, officials said.  (HT Archive)

The repairs, costing over 116 crore in total, aim to enhance road infrastructure and safety for commuters, the authority announced a day after Haryana chief secretary Vivek Joshi directed civic agencies to resolve basic infrastructure issues. 

“Over 64 kilometres of master sector roads across the district, along with 17.2 kilometres of service roads, will be repaired to improve the road infrastructure in Gurugram and enhance road safety for commuters in the district. The works have been allotted to the agencies and will soon be underway,” said Arun Dhankar, chief engineer (infrastructure - 1), adding that these works will be completed in nine months from the date of allotment of work. 

A GMDA spokesperson detailed the specific roads to be repaired, which will include 28 kilometres of master roads, including those dividing sectors 23/23A, 18/19, Mahavir Chowk to Atul Kataria Chowk, sectors 15 Part 1 and 2, New Railway Road, Old Railway Road, Civil Lines Road, and others, will be repaired at a cost of 24.7 crore. 

Meanwhile, another 19 kilometres of master roads, dividing sectors 30/31, 33/34, 57 Part I and II, 49/50, and several others, will undergo repairs costing 21.9 crore. A 8.1-kilometre stretch of master roads, including those dividing sectors 81/81A to 86/87, 90/91, and others, will be repaired at a cost of 20.74 crore, the official said. 

Additionally, Dhankar noted that service roads in sectors 58 to 67 will also undergo strengthening and repairs to improve road connectivity. This 17.2-kilometre project will cost 24.72 crore. 

