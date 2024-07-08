Gurugram: 17-yr-old speeding on flyover crashes, killed

A 17-year-old boy died after he lost control of the car he was driving and rammed a divider of the flyover at Atul Kataria Chowk in Gurugram on Monday morning, police said. The incident took place near Atul Kataria Chowk. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Officers said the deceased, a resident of Sector 14, was speeding and was on his way to attend coaching classes in Udyog Vihar at around 11am when the incident took place. Investigators said Sharma lost control of the Hyundai i10 he was driving, causing the car to hit the divider and overturn.

The boy -- HT is not naming him because he was a minor -- was found unconscious at the spot, and fellow commuters alerted the police control room, prompting an emergency response vehicle to rush the teenager to Civil Hospital in Sector 10, where doctors declared him dead.

“Prima facie it appears that no other car was involved in the incident, and that the boy lost control on his own. The crash affected traffic on the flyover for about half an hour until the car was towed away,” a senior officer said, on condition of anonymity.

Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of the Gurugram police, said that the family was not in a condition to be questioned immediately for further investigation. “We will try to speak with the family to determine if the deceased regularly drove the car to his coaching classes or if he took it without informing his parents on Monday,” Kumar said.

The body was handed over to the family after an autopsy on Monday, he added.