Gurugram dist administration seeks feedback from residents on new circle rates

The Gurugram district administration has sought feedback from residents on the new circle rates of properties proposed to come into effect from January 1, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday. The rates are to be increased the most in upscale colonies along the Golf Course Road, Golf Course Extension Road, Sohna Road, and the Dwarka expressway, according to the proposal. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

On Thursday, deputy commissioner (DC) Nishant Kumar Yadav met revenue department officials and sub-divisional magistrates (SDM) to determine the circle rates of residential, agricultural, and commercial land in the district for financial year 2024.

Following the meeting, the circle rates were uploaded on the Jamabandi portal and the website of the Gurugram administration, and copies were made available in all the tehsils and SDM offices.

The circle rate is the minimum price at which a residential, commercial, or agricultural property can be registered for sale. Rates differ throughout a city, and are prescribed by the district administration to standardise property rates in an area. It is also the rate below which no property transaction can take place.

The administration has proposed to hike circle rate in most areas by 10-70% and even higher in some key markets. The rates are to be increased the most in upscale colonies along the Golf Course Road, Golf Course Extension Road, Sohna Road, and the Dwarka expressway, according to the proposal.

DC Yadav said if city residents have objections to the new rates, they could submit a complaint in the office of the SDM or the DC till December 17. Yadav also directed officials to resolve the complaints and send the suggestions to his office by December 19.

“While preparing the reports, all tehsildars should take special care that there should not be excessive difference in the circle rate of two adjacent tehsils. The proposed rates will be sent to the headquarters in Chandigarh for departmental approval based on suggestions received from all the tehsils and after discussion at the district level so that the approved rates can be implemented from January 1,” said Yadav.