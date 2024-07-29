Gurugram: Five hurt as car overturns, catches fire

Five people, including a woman and a minor child, were injured when their car lost control, overturned and caught fire after hitting the divider on the Delhi-Mumbai expressway near Lohatki in Sohna, police said on Monday. Investigators said that other commuters passing through the area stopped to help the injured. (File Photo)

The incident occurred around 4.30pm on Sunday, police reported, adding that Ashok Kumar and his four family members were travelling to Delhi from their residence in Firozpur Jhirka in Nuh when the accident happened. Kumar, who was driving, lost control of the vehicle, likely due to speeding, causing the car to ram into the divider and flip multiple times, injuring the occupants, police officers aware of the accident added.

Investigators said that other commuters passing through the area stopped to help the injured. Inspector Jagjit Kumar, station house officer of the Sadar Sohna police station, said that the injured passengers, trapped inside the Tata Nexon, were pulled out by the commuters.

“As soon as the occupants were pulled out, the car burst into flames. A fire tender, an ambulance, and emergency response vehicles were rushed to the scene. However, by then, commuters had already loaded the injured persons into their vehicles to take them to a nearby hospital for treatment. They had suffered from bruises and cuts,” the SHO said. The fire destroyed the car and was removed from the scene later, police said. “Traffic movement slowed down for some time but was largely unaffected by the accident. None of the injured persons have pressed charges nor have they submitted any written complaints,” Inspector Kumar added.