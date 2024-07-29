 Gurugram: Five hurt as car overturns, catches fire - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jul 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Gurugram: Five hurt as car overturns, catches fire

ByHT Correspondent, Gurugram
Jul 30, 2024 05:28 AM IST

Five people, including a woman and a child, were injured in a car accident on Delhi-Mumbai expressway. The car overturned, caught fire after hitting a divider.

Five people, including a woman and a minor child, were injured when their car lost control, overturned and caught fire after hitting the divider on the Delhi-Mumbai expressway near Lohatki in Sohna, police said on Monday. 

 Investigators said that other commuters passing through the area stopped to help the injured. (File Photo)
 Investigators said that other commuters passing through the area stopped to help the injured. (File Photo)

The incident occurred around 4.30pm on Sunday, police reported, adding that Ashok Kumar and his four family members were travelling to Delhi from their residence in Firozpur Jhirka in Nuh when the accident happened. Kumar, who was driving, lost control of the vehicle, likely due to speeding, causing the car to ram into the divider and flip multiple times, injuring the occupants, police officers aware of the accident added. 

 Investigators said that other commuters passing through the area stopped to help the injured. Inspector Jagjit Kumar, station house officer of the Sadar Sohna police station, said that the injured passengers, trapped inside the Tata Nexon, were pulled out by the commuters.  

 “As soon as the occupants were pulled out, the car burst into flames. A fire tender, an ambulance, and emergency response vehicles were rushed to the scene. However, by then, commuters had already loaded the injured persons into their vehicles to take them to a nearby hospital for treatment. They had suffered from bruises and cuts,” the SHO said.  The fire destroyed the car and was removed from the scene later, police said. “Traffic movement slowed down for some time but was largely unaffected by the accident. None of the injured persons have pressed charges nor have they submitted any written complaints,” Inspector Kumar added. 

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Gurugram / Gurugram: Five hurt as car overturns, catches fire
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On