Gurugram: The Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited (HVPNL) will commission three new substations in Sector 46, Udyog Vihar and Manesar this year in order to minimise power outages, decrease faults in transmission by easing up load and strengthen the power infrastructure in Gurugram, officials said on Monday. HVPNL to commission three new power substations in Ggm soon

Officials said that Sector 46 and Udyog Vihar will have 66kV substations and a 220kV substation will come up in Manesar. The combined worth of these three projects is estimated to be around ₹100 crore, officials added.

According to discom officials, the construction work of the three substations is on the verge of completion.

Another 66kV substation is scheduled to be constructed in Sector 37 and a 220kV substation in Sector 99 along the Dwarka Expressway for which tenders are yet to be issued, officials added.

A senior HVPNL official said the Sector 46 substation is expected to get commissioned within 20 days. “It will supply power to consumers in sectors 45, 46, 47 and several other neighbouring areas and ease the pressure on the two 66kV substations in Sector 38 and Sector 44 and thus bring down power outages,” he said.

He added that Udyog Vihar has high power consumption due to the presence of industries.

“Presently, Phase-I and neighbouring areas of Udyog Vihar get power supply from a 66kV substation in Dundahera and a 220kV substation in Sector 20. The new substation is expected to be commissioned by May-end and will ensure quality power supply to the industries,” the official said, adding that the construction work of both these substations had begun in 2021, but the Covid-19 pandemic delayed their completion.

Officials said that due to excess load, outages take place and consumers suffer as it takes time for repair, but with the commissioning of the new substations, outages will go down and repair work could be carried out seamlessly without disconnecting the power supply.

Another senior HVPNL official said that Manesar has only one 220kV substation that supplies power to industrial, domestic and agricultural sectors and repairing and maintenance is carried out only on Sundays.

“This is because most industries are closed on Sundays. The new 220kV substation near the transport house is expected to become functional within six months. This will enhance our capacity to a great extent. Outages will decrease and our constraints will ease up. In case any substation or transmission line develops fault, any one of the 220kV substations will continue to supply power for our consumers,” he said.

Officials said that the tendering process for the Sector 99 substation is in the final phase and is likely to be commissioned by next year. Once operational, the power supply in developing areas along the Dwarka Expressway having a large number of townships and condominiums will improve.

Deepak Bhardwaj, superintending engineer of HVPNL (Gurugram) said that besides the upcoming substations, they are also installing high-capacity transformers at existing substations to increase their capacity.

Bhardwaj said that the new substations are a part of a long-term project for Gurugram and HVPNL aims to increase the load capacity to 4,000 megawatts from the existing capacity of about 2,000 megawatts.

“At least 30 substations will be required to achieve the target by 2030. This entire project may cost about ₹600 crore to ₹900 crore,” Bhardwaj added.