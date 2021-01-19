HSVP to resolve road issues in sectors 81 to 95 on priority
The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) has decided to resolve all land-related issues in sectors 81 to 95 in order to make roads operational soon.
Officials will visit the multiple points where roads are blocked or lying incomplete on Wednesday. They said that pending payments would be made and legal issues discussed with landowners to make out-of-court settlements.
Senior HSVP officials held a meeting with the stakeholders, land acquisition officials, and the Town and Country Planning officials on Tuesday to discuss the matter in detail.
As per the details shared by HSVP officials, issues need to be resolved for at least eight roads — obstructions on the stretch connecting Rampura Road on NH-48 with the Gurugram-Pataudi Road, a stretch in front of Park View Ananda, a land dispute at Sati Chowk, dividing roads of sectors 81/86, sectors 94/95, sectors 82/82A, sectors 90/93, sectors 81A/82A and sectors 86/90.
HSVP officials said that due to obstacles on these roads, the residents in these sectors are facing problems in commuting as they have to traverse longer distances or risk using incomplete roads.
“We have been getting a lot of complaints due to incomplete roads in these sectors. As such, all efforts are being made to ensure the infrastructure is completed. A detailed discussion was held today and we are going to reach out to the owners to resolve legal issues,” said Jitender Yadav, HSVP administrator, Gurugram.
He said that incomplete roads in developing sectors would be completed on a priority so that residents of these areas don’t face further problems. A site visit will be conducted on Wednesday morning to check the status and discuss the matter with owners, said Yadav.
HSVP officials said that they have also identified all obstacles at these points and the authority will carry out demolitions in the coming weeks.
“There are some small structures that can be removed but, on some roads, the buildings are larger as there is a school, a temple and other such structures. Resolving these will take time, but these will also be shifted eventually,” said Sandeep Lot, junior engineer, HSVP, adding that the problem faced by residents of Vipul Lavanya in Sector 81 would also be resolved.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gurugram health workers who had missed vaccine jabs on first two days can take them on January 21
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SUV catches fire under Rajiv Chowk flyover; none injured
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HSVP to resolve road issues in sectors 81 to 95 on priority
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Population of migratory birds up at Najafgarh jheel, finds census
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Low visibility, rash driving led to 116 accidents in the last two weeks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No respite from chilly weather, foggy conditions, says IMD
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Government agencies observe Road Safety Month
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Haryana Police deploys 500 personnel ahead of farmers’ rally on Republic Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wazirabad residents launch protest against construction of crematorium
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Class 7 student of private school in police cross hairs over threatening emails sent to girl students
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Requirement for health certificate a deterrent, say parents
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pilot dies in collision while returning home late Sunday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Technical glitches on CO-WIN platform continue on day two of vaccination drive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covaxin has few takers on second day of vaccinations in Gurugram
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RT-PCR tests to cost ₹499 in Gurugram
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox