Illegal shops, structures demolished in Gurugram’s DLF Phase 2 after residents’ complaints
An enforcement team of department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Wednesday demolished illegal commercial establishments over eight to nine plots along Dakshin Marg in DLF Phase II, said the officials.
The drive was conducted after the DTCP received several complaints from the residents regarding commercial usage — establishment of shops, dhabas, vends among others — of residential plots in the area, said the officials.
RS Bhath, district town planner (enforcement), Gurugram, said that the residents recently wrote a letter to the DTCP regarding the same, mentioning that nuisance and heavy traffic congestion were being witnessed in the area due to the commercial establishments there. “We launched the demolition drive on Wednesday morning, and with the help of two earth moving machines, several shops and vends constructed illegally over eight to nine plots were demolished. We will also register FIRs if the violators try to reconstruct such illegal structures there,” said Bhath.
The DTCP officials also said that a number of illegal establishments in the setback of residential houses were also demolished during the drive, and a few commercial establishments in residential houses without a valid permission from the authority were also sealed. “We have asked several clinic owners to get an official permission to run their activities at the earliest, otherwise action will be taken against them,” said Bhath.
A similar demolition drive will also be carried out in Palam Vihar next week, particularly on the main roads. “Several residents of Palam Vihar on Wednesday complained about similar illegal establishments in the area, and we will carry out a survey and demolish those structures at the earliest,” said Bhath.
-
Court seeks clarifications over plea related to Krishna Janmabhoomi
AGRA A petition seeking permission to file suit in representative capacity and to restrain the Muslim community from offering prayers at Shahi Eidgah next to Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi was on Wednesday taken up for hearing in the court of additional district judge (court no. 07), Mathura.
-
Safari park in Aravallis to be world’s largest: Haryana CM Khattar
Government teams will visit various parks abroad to learn best practices for the proposed Aravalli Safari Park project. The park, to be developed over 10,000 acres in the Aravallis, will also be steeped in Haryanvi culture. The announcement was made by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, following a detailed discussion with union environment minister Bhupender Yadav in Delhi on Wednesday. In Bhondsi, it will cover Ghamroj, Alipur, Aqlimpur, Tikli, Bhondsi, Naurangpur and BadGujjar villages.
-
Fresh rules for new autorickshaws in Gurugram: No fare meters, no registrations
The regional transport authority of Gurugram has stopped the registration of new autorickshaws without fare meters installed, officials announced on Wednesday. This will help enforce the administrative decision to get all vehicles in the district to have a fare meter by June 30. Any auto found operating without a meter would be impounded from July 1. About 12,000 to 14,000 autorickshaws are to be fitted with fare meters in Gurugram.
-
Uproar in Uttar Pradesh assembly as Akhilesh, Keshav Prasad Maurya lock horns
Acrimonious scenes were witnessed when an agitated leader of opposition Akhilesh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party snubbed deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya amid claims that he used “unparliamentary language” over the BJP leader's “personal remarks on Saifai” in the state assembly here on Wednesday. The issue led to raised tempers on both sides in the House.
-
Yusuf Pathan inaugurates cricket academy in Pune
Cricket Academy of Pathans co-founder and former India all-rounder Yusuf Pathan inaugurated Pathan 29th centre in Pune. “To teach and develop budding cricketers in the region, the academy will employ state-of-the-art coaching techniques,” Pathan said. In recent years, over 90 students from CAP have represented districts and state-level tournaments. Many players from CAP Patna played for Bihar state team in tournaments, including Ranji Trophy, C K Nayudu Trophy and Cooch Behar Trophy.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics