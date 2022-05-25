Illegal shops, structures demolished in Gurugram’s DLF Phase 2 after residents’ complaints

An enforcement team of department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Wednesday demolished illegal commercial establishments over eight to nine plots along Dakshin Marg in DLF Phase II, said the officials.

The drive was conducted after the DTCP received several complaints from the residents regarding commercial usage — establishment of shops, dhabas, vends among others — of residential plots in the area, said the officials.

RS Bhath, district town planner (enforcement), Gurugram, said that the residents recently wrote a letter to the DTCP regarding the same, mentioning that nuisance and heavy traffic congestion were being witnessed in the area due to the commercial establishments there. “We launched the demolition drive on Wednesday morning, and with the help of two earth moving machines, several shops and vends constructed illegally over eight to nine plots were demolished. We will also register FIRs if the violators try to reconstruct such illegal structures there,” said Bhath.

The DTCP officials also said that a number of illegal establishments in the setback of residential houses were also demolished during the drive, and a few commercial establishments in residential houses without a valid permission from the authority were also sealed. “We have asked several clinic owners to get an official permission to run their activities at the earliest, otherwise action will be taken against them,” said Bhath.

A similar demolition drive will also be carried out in Palam Vihar next week, particularly on the main roads. “Several residents of Palam Vihar on Wednesday complained about similar illegal establishments in the area, and we will carry out a survey and demolish those structures at the earliest,” said Bhath.