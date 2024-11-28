Gurugram: A 25-year-old man in Gurugram has been hospitalised with multiple fractures after a car ran over him in front of his hostel in Sector 38, then reversed over him, trapping him underneath the chassis, police officers said. Man hurt after car runs over him, traps him underneath

Officers identified the victim as Parth Bhardwaj, a business analyst with a multinational firm in Cyberhub. They said he suffered injuries to his legs, waist, and chest, and received burn injuries from the silencer of the car on his arms.

A day after the incident occurred, the driver, identified as Ramdhan Yadav, 42, was arrested late on Thursday. Police said he has claimed that he lost control of his car and accidentally hit the victim.

The car in question, a white Maruti Alto, was seized from the spot.

Giving details of the incident, police said Bhardwaj was at his Sector 38 hostel at around 7.30pm on Wednesday when he heard a woman screaming. Bhardwaj rushed out to help the woman — officers said her phone had been stolen by snatchers on a bike — when without warning, the car ran him down. The car then reversed over him, trapping him underneath.

The driver then left the car there and fled on foot, investigators said.

Hearing Bhardwaj’s cries for help, police said, neighbours and his hostel mates came to his rescue and managed to lift the car off his torso.

“The woman miraculously managed to escape being hit on both the occasions but Bhardwaj sustained multiple injuries,” a senior police officer said, on condition of anonymity.

Police said the neighbours rushed him to the nearby Medanta hospital, and authorities there informed police.

On Bhardwaj’s complaint, a first information report was registered against the driver under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 125(a) (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 281 (rash driving or riding on public way) at the Gurugram Sadar police station.

Bhardwaj’s brother-in-law Mohit Mathur said the family later moved him to a private hospital in Panipat.

Dr Rakesh Kumar, who is treating Bhardwaj, said, “We will carry out a surgery on Friday to fix his spinal fractures. It may take him several months to recover.”

Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said the driver was arrested on Thursday night, and was taken to the Civil Hospital in Sector for blood samples to ascertain if he was drunk.

“He told police that he lost control of the car and accidentally ran over Bhardwaj, and trapped him beneath the vehicle when he reversed the car,” the officer said.