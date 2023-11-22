close_game
News / Cities / Gurugram News / Man makes off with 2.5 lakh worth gadgets from Gurugram shop; arrested

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 22, 2023 06:22 AM IST

A 28-year-old suspect, identified as Sandeep Kumar, has been arrested for breaking into a mobile phone showroom in Gurugram and stealing gadgets worth ₹2.5 lakh. The suspect had visited the showroom multiple times before planning the theft.

A 28-year-old suspect has been arrested for allegedly breaking into a mobile phone showroom at HUDA market in Sector-47 and stealing gadgets worth nearly 2.5 lakh, police officers aware of the matter said on Tuesday.

Police identified the suspect as Sandeep Kumar alias Deepak, a native of Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan, and was arrested from Sector-57 on Monday night. He was working as the security supervisor of a condominium in Sector-42 on Golf Course Road for the last one-and-a-half year and had a salary of 36,000 per month, the officers added.

Varun Kumar Dahiya, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) (crime), said that Kumar visited the showroom multiple times in the last several months after which he planned the theft.

“On the intervening night of November 16 and 17, Kumar broke into the showroom through the terrace and decamped with five mobile phones and a tab worth nearly 2.5 lakh,” he said.

Dahiya said that the shop owner got an FIR registered in connection with the theft at Sector-50 police station on November 18.

“The matter was handed over to Sector-31 crime branch unit. A sub-inspector, Pawan Kumar, found in the course of investigation that one of the stolen phones was in use. Following that the suspect was arrested from Sector-57 on Monday night,” he said.

