Nuh violence: Man booked for murder held after five months

One of the suspects in a murder committed during the Nuh violence was arrested in a village near Sohna on Saturday, police officers aware of the matter said on Monday. On Saturday, the suspect, Shahrukh Khan, clandestinely arrived home to meet his family members in Udaka village, bordering Sohna, when police arrested him, investigators said. (Representational image)

The suspect, Shahrukh Khan, 23, was part of a mob that had pelted stones on commuters and passenger vehicles and assaulted people on the Sohna-Nuh road on July 31. He was a suspect in the murder of a man named Pardeep Kumar, said investigators.

On July 31, Kumar was travelling from Sohna to Nuh when the violence broke out. Kumar began running to escape the violence when he encountered a mob near Javed Colony. The mob attacked him, and Kumar sustained severe head injuries and died while undergoing treatment at a hospital on August 2.

According to the police, Khan and three of his associates had assaulted Kumar. While the three others were arrested following the assault, Khan remained at large.

Khan was moving from place to place to evade the authorities and staying with relatives in remote areas of Nuh and neighbouring districts, said Subhash Boken, public relations officer of Gurugram police. On Saturday, he clandestinely arrived home to meet his family members in Udaka village, bordering Sohna, when police arrested him, investigators said.

Khan was booked under section 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code at Sohna police station.