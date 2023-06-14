Police arrested three suspects, including a 40-year-old Nigerian national, and recovered 14.44gram heroin worth ₹50 lakh from their possession. Police said the Nigerian national was arrested from Dwarka in Delhi on Monday, while his two accomplices were arrested on Sunday. Foreigner among three held with heroin worth ₹ 50 lakh

The suspects were identified as Fareed alias Janrathon of Nigeria, who had come to India on a student visa, Lalit Kumar and Rohit Singh, both hailing from Farrukhnagar, said police.

Amit Kumar, inspector, crime investigation agency of Farrukhnagar, said police received a tip-off and arrested Kumar and Singh from the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway on Sunday. “During interrogation, they revealed they were peddling drugs in order to fund their drug addiction. They came in touch with Fareed, who used to supply them heroin. We conducted a raid in Dwarka and arrested the Nigerian national,” he said.

Inspector Kumar said, “The suspects had established a network and were supplying drugs in Gurugram, Faridabad, Palwal and Nuh”.

In another development, Nuh police in collaboration with their Jhajjar counterparts, busted a drug smuggling gang and arrested six suspects, including a woman, on Monday night. Police seized 139.28 kilogram of marijuana kept in plastic bags, two cars, ₹1 lakh cash and an electronic weighing machine from the suspects. The estimated value of the seized drug in the international market is approximately ₹10 lakh, said police.

A case has been registered against the six suspects at Sadar Tauru police station. The suspects were identified as Dasrath, Dharmendra, Shravan Kumar, Arvind, Vikas and Mukesh Devi, police said.

