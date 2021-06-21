Pre-monsoon showers in Gurugram delayed

The wait for pre-monsoon showers in Gurugram is set to get longer due to slow advancement of the season, officials of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.

IMD officials also predicted that humid weather is likely to prevail for the next two days, with the temperature expected to touch a maximum of 40 degrees Celsius (°C) by the end of the week. Officials also said that one or two spells of rainfall or thundershowers are expected on Thursday and Friday.

Despite a rain prediction, according to the IMD’s weekly forecast, the maximum temperature may remain around 38°C to 39°C and the minimum temperature may remain around 28°C over the next four days.The maximum temperature is likely to reach 40°C by the weekend, as per the weekly forecast.

“Advancement of southwest monsoon into remaining parts of Rajasthan, western Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Punjab will be slow as largescale features and forecast wind patterns by the numerical weather prediction do not indicate any favourable condition for rainfall over the region during the period,” said the IMD.

On Monday, Gurugram recorded a maximum temperature of 38.2°C and a minimum temperature of 25.9°C, both of which were 1° C below the normal. The district also recorded 64% humidity in the evening.

Last week, the IMD had predicted that Gurugram would receive pre-monsoon showers over the weekend, but there was no rainfall.

Meanwhile, the air quality index (AQI) of the district was recorded at 74 on Monday, a slight dip from the reading of 64 on Sunday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) bulletin. The air quality in Gurugram has been in the satisfactory category for the past two days, it said.

According to the Air Quality Early Warning System (AQEWS) for Delhi on Monday, the AQI in Delhi-NCR is likely to remain between satisfactory and moderate categories due to the presence of surface winds.