Teenager's family members chase her abductor on bike, nab accused after 2 hours

A teenage girl's father and uncle in Gurugram chased a car on their motorcycle after a youth allegedly abducted her before catching him after a two-hour search, police said on Tuesday. The chase came to an end in the Aravallis when the family members caught him.

The incident occurred around 10pm on Monday when the 13-year-old girl had gone outside her home in Bhondsi police station limits to fetch water while her family members were watching TV, news agency PTI reported citing the police.

At this time, a youth came in a car and stopped outside the teenager's home. He talked to her for a while and then allegedly drove off with her, police added.

The family's neighbour witnessed the incident and alarmed them before the girl's father and uncle gave a chase on their motorcycle. After seeing that he is being chased, the youth abandoned the car and the girl inside it and fled to the Aravallis on foot, PTI reported citing the police.

The father and the uncle ran behind the accused before finally catching him after a nearly two-hour search. Then, they thrashed the man before handing him over to the police.

The accused, identified as Pritam, 22, is a resident of the same village as the teenage girl, PTI reported. He is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

An FIR has been registered under Section 363 (abduction) of the Indian Penal Code at Bhondsi police station on the basis of the complaint filed by the girl's family members. Bhondsi police station SHO Neeraj Kumar said they will “arrest the accused” soon after he is discharged. “Further probe in underway,” he added.

