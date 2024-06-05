Two women among 3 held for ATM theft in Gurugram

Two women were among three arrested while trying to flee after allegedly dismantling an automated teller machine (ATM) of a private bank in Sector-10A in Gurugram, police said on Tuesday. The manager immediately alerted police, which sent a patrolling team to the spot and it apprehended three of the suspects who were about to flee the scene. (Representational image)

According to police, the theft came to fore when the manager of the bank branch in Sector-10A received an alert on his mobile phone around 11pm on Sunday from their central command centre in Mumbai that one of the ATMs operated by his branch was being sabotaged.

Investigators said the manager, Ajay Kumar Dwivedi, 45, immediately alerted the local police, which sent a patrolling team to the spot and it successfully apprehended three of the suspects who were about to flee the scene.

Shiva Archan Sharma, assistant commissioner of police (Gurugram west), identified the arrested suspects as Mohammad Ahsan of Nuh, Nandini of Pathanpura and Mahak of Bholanath Nagar, both localities in Shahdara, Delhi.

“A few suspects had fled from the spot with cash by the the police team reached there. A sum of ₹15,000 was recovered from the trio along with several equipment that they allegedly used to dismantle the ATM,” Sharma said.

“It’s a Mewat-based gang. They had earlier also targeted several ATMs in Delhi-NCR and other states in a similar fashion and made off with cash,” the ACP said.

He said searches were going on at several locations to nab the other gang members who managed to escape. “The trio are presently on two-day police remand for detailed interrogation to ascertain how much money their associates fled with. We are also trying to ascertain how many ATMs they had targeted in this manner and how much money they had stolen until now,” he said.

On the complaint by the bank manager, an FIR was registered against the three suspects under sections 380 (theft) and 457 (trespass) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector-10 police station on Monday.