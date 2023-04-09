‘…illiterate despite IIT degree’: Delhi LG stings Arvind Kejriwal

In a stinging attack on Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Sunday remarked that ‘some people remain illiterate despite being from IIT,’ with the LG's statement coming at a time when Kejriwal and the chief minister-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have been targeting prime minister Narendra Modi over his educational qualification. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal with lieutenant governor VK Saxena (ANI/File Photo)

“Yes, I heard the statement that the honourable chief minister made a few days back on the floor of the House. I would like to say that one should not be arrogant about their degree. A degree is only a certificate that you are literate, but your real education is reflected in your knowledge and behaviour,” Saxena said to ANI while conducting an inspection of river Yamuna in the national capital.

The lieutenant governor continued: “I've seen how some people have been behaving over the past few days. It only proves they are illiterate despite their IIT degree.”

