4 dead, several injured in Rajasthan's Dausa after bus falls from an overbridge

At least four people died and several injured after a bus lost control and fell on railway tracks from an overbridge in Rajasthan's Dausa district. The bus was carrying more than 30 passengers. The incident took place at 2.15 am. Bus fell on railway tracks.(ANI)

"After the accident, 28 people were brought to the hospital, of which 4 have died. The doctors are treating the injured. SDM has been sent to the spot to investigate the incident," a senior official said.

The bus was travelling from Haridwar to Udaipur when the incident took place. Dausa district magistrate Qummer Choudhary said around four to five people are in serious condition.

