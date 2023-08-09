8-year-old girl raped by 25-year-old man in Rajasthan’s Pali

An eight-year-old girl was raped by a 25-year-old man in Rajasthan’s Pali district when she went to her neighbour’s house to get buttermilk on Tuesday evening, police said on Wednesday. Police said the accused is still on the run. (Representative Image)

The incident took place under Khinwara police station area on Tuesday evening but the case was lodged on Wednesday. The girl’s family members informed police that they could not approach them on Tuesday night as there was no mode of communication from their village.

According to police, at around 5pm on Tuesday, the girl went to a neighbour’s house to get buttermilk. At that time, the accused was alone at home and taking benefit of it, he took her away into the house and raped her. After reaching the house, the girl shared the incident with her parents, after which they approached the police. Till the last report, the accused was on the run and police was searching for him.

Ghewar Ram Dangi, station house officer at Khinwara police station in Pali said that they have lodged a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act, the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“Besides registering the case, we have done the medical examination of the girl and initiated investigation into the matter. The accused is still on the run and we are searching for him,” said Dangi.