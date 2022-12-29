Budget session of Rajasthan Legislative Assembly from Jan 23

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra has given his approval to convene the budget session of the Legislative Assembly from January 23, an official statement from Raj Bhavan said on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot called on Mishra on Thursday evening.

During the meeting, Gehlot held discussions on issues related to development of the state and the visit of President Droupadi Murmu to Rajasthan on January 3-4.

Expressing concern over suicides of students studying in various coaching institutes in Kota, the governor urged Gehlot to prepare an effective action plan in this regard.

"The governor also suggested that something should be done soon in this regard, including effective control of coaching institutes, fixation of fees, stress and pressure-free education system, weekly holidays, proper health care, stress management through yoga and sports," an official release from Raj Bhavan said.

Mishra also expressed concern over the incidents of paper leak, saying selection of personnel for public service in a transparent manner is the constitutional and moral responsibility of the state government.

He insisted on strict compliance of the appropriate action plan in this regard at the state government level immediately.

"It is worth mentioning that the governor has also written separate letters to the chief minister for taking quick cognizance of the paper leak case and increasing suicide cases of students in coaching institutes in Kota," the release added.