Gehlot attacks BJP over violence in Jodhpur
JAIPUR: Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the communal violence in Jodhpur, saying the opposition party is nervous. “If they have any target in the country, it is Rajasthan. That is why you are seeing riots are spreading.”
Gehlot said he had commented that they have come to “set fire” when BJP chief JP Nadda visited Sawai Madhopur. “... and [communal] tension broke out in Karauli.” He referred to the violence in Jodhpur and said they did not allow riots in Karauli nor in Jodhpur. “That is why there was no casualty, and no big incident or accident.”
Gehlot said after the violence in Karauli, people belonging to all religions welcomed Ram Navami processions. “On the same day, riots broke out in seven states, and bulldozers were used against the poor. It is peace here [Rajasthan], which they [BJP] cannot digest. They have instructions from their high command to defame the Rajasthan government and make it unstable.”
Gehlot said the violence in Karauli was settled in over an hour. “...Union and former ministers [are in Jodhpur] because they have been asked to do so.”
Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat dared Gehlot to act if the BJP and its workers were involved in the violence. “Why is he as home minister sitting quietly and not taking action? Arrest the BJP leaders if they are responsible for the Jodhpur violence. Why is he waiting? Arrest and take action.”
Hailstorm, rain hit parts of Delhi
A hailstorm hit parts of Delhi on Wednesday afternoon, while rainfall in isolated areas provided some respite from the heat. Earlier in the morning, the India Meteorological Department had issued a yellow alert, warning of a dust storm, thunderstorm or hail storm with winds gusting up to 50 kilometres per hour in the national capital. It later updated the alert to the orange category. No heat wave is predicted.
43 IAS, 38 PCS officers transferred in Punjab
In a major administrative reshuffle, the Punjab Government on Wednesday transferred 43 IAS and 38 PCS officers, while giving additional charge to some senior officers. Taxation commissioner KK Yadav will hold the additional charge of chief executive officer, Bureau of Investment Promotion, whereas Arshdeep Singh Thind is the new administrator of Punjab Urban Planning and Development Authority in addition to being the director, town and country planning.
Bengaluru: Metro work delayed at KR Puram due to this reason
Bengaluru's Namma Metro work will likely be further delayed due to shifting of gas pipelines at Kadubeesanahalli and K R Puram. Metro work on the Silk Board to K R Puram line is part of its Phase 2 project, which is highly anticipated by the public as majority of the employees can have an easy and quick commute to work. This delay was also caused by civil work being undertaken near K R Puram.
BMRCL spares over 100 trees and 152-yr old church with revised station plan
Citizens, environmentalists and churchgoers all came together to save about 140 trees and the 152-year-old All Saints Church on Hosur Road after the BMRCL cited its plan to build a metro station on the church premises in 2018. The All Saints Congregation then joined hands with some NGOs and groups like Heritage Beku and Environment Support Group and called the attention of the European Investment Bank's complaint unit about the matter in 2019.
Hanuman Chalisa row: Rana couple gets bail
A sessions court in Mumbai on Wednesday granted bail to Member of Parliament Navneet Rana and her husband, legislator Ravi Rana, days after they were on April 23 booked for promoting enmity and sedition. The couple was booked for their insistence on chanting Hanuman Chalisa outside chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's residence “to remind the Shiv Sena leader of his Hindutva roots.” It also restrained them from making media statements about the case.
